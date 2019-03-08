E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giles Watling takes chair of East Anglia's attempt to improve rail routes

PUBLISHED: 17:30 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 28 October 2019

Giles Watling is the new chairman of the Great Eastern Rail Taskforce. Picture: House of Commons

Giles Watling is the new chairman of the Great Eastern Rail Taskforce. Picture: House of Commons

Archant

Clacton MP Giles Watling has taken over as chairman of the Great Eastern Rail Taskforce after Priti Patel had to stand down after being appointed Home Secretary.

The new trains are being tested on the main line, but the Great Eastern Taskforce is trying to ensure that the infrastructure is also improved. Picture; JOHN DAYThe new trains are being tested on the main line, but the Great Eastern Taskforce is trying to ensure that the infrastructure is also improved. Picture; JOHN DAY

Mr Watling, who was elected to Parliament in 2017, said his main priority would be to try to secure more investment in infrastructure on the main line to follow the introduction of new trains.

The Task Force, a collaboration of MPs, business leaders and representatives from Network Rail and franchise holder Greater Anglia, meets regularly and lobbies for improvements to infrastructure and service on the line.

Mr Watling said: "I am delighted to become chair of the Great Eastern Main Line Taskforce. This is an important group that I have worked with since my election in 2017.

"Improving rail infrastructure to my constituency, and across Essex, is one of my priorities and this is a great opportunity to improve the journeys for all residents.

You may also want to watch:

"It is time to improve reliability, reduce journey times, and attract new investment. That will be my focus as chair of the Task Force."

The Task Force lobbies for improved services along the whole Great Eastern Main Line from London through Colchester and Ipswich to Norwich.

Among the commitments it is trying to get from Network Rail is a pledge for a third track north of Chelmsford in Essex, improvements to Haughley Junction in Suffolk, and replacement of the Trowse swing bridge near Norwich station.

Ms Patel said: "Giles has always been a committed supporter of the GEML Taskforce and I know that he will be brilliant at championing its work to secure key infrastructure enhancements on the mainline.

"I am proud of the work that has taken place during my time as chair to make a strong case for investment in our local rail network and I will maintain a close interest in the Taskforce going forward as it updates its business case to secure funding through the RNEP process."

The Task Force has already helped secure a £1.4bn investment in new trains from Greater Anglia - and it is now concentrating on trying to ensure Network Rail invests in the infrastructure to allow them to reach their full potential once they are all introduced into service over the next two years.

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Face it! Both Norwich City and Ipswich Town belong in the Championship

Norwich v Ipswich is much missed. Liz Nice hopes it won't be long before our teams are back together Photo: Angela Sharpe

Giles Watling takes chair of East Anglia’s attempt to improve rail routes

Giles Watling is the new chairman of the Great Eastern Rail Taskforce. Picture: House of Commons

Missing man found after police search

Police thanked the public for their help in locating Jonathon Swart after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday October 26. (stock photo)

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists