Clacton MP self-isolates after feeling ‘rough’ and running a temperature

Giles Watling (Conservative MP for Clacton) Picture: House of Commons Archant

Clacton MP Giles Watling is self-isolating at home after running a temperature and feeling “rough” over the weekend.

Probably nothing serious, but I ran a mild temperature yesterday. Feeling a bit rough, but I've had a lot worse. Following advice I'm self isolating, and seeing how the next seven days go. Still able to work so do get in touch if you need me. Wash your hands, stay well! pic.twitter.com/oHMJxhhlaZ — Giles Watling MP (@GilesWatling) March 16, 2020

He is staying at his home in the constituency for seven days – but he is able to work and will be keeping up with his staff by phone and computer and is preparing for a surgery on Friday even though he will not be able to attend in person.

He said: “My temperature is a bit higher than normal, nothing excessive, about 100F and I’m feeling a bit rough but nothing too bad. I’m still busy here but I’m self isolating and staying a couple of metres away from my wife, which is rather unusual!”

Like many other MPs, Mr Watling had already moved his staff away from London back to the constituency – and said that from what he had heard the Palace of Westminster was “Like a Ghost Town” with very few MPs or their staff actually in the building to try to stay safe from the coronavirus.