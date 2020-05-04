Retired nurse sings in the bath to help save charities in coronavirus crisis

A retired nurse who lives near Woodbridge has taken to her bath tub to sing each day to raise money for charities affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Gillian Twissell, from near Woodbridge, is singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow every day for 26 days straight, for 2.6 minutes, as part of the 2.6 Challenge - which has called for imaginative challenges based around the numbers two and six.

The 77-year-old is raising money for the Brooke charity, which improves the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules across the developing world. She has supported their work for almost a decade.

“I’ve no idea where the idea came from,” she said. “I enjoy singing anyway and I thought, well, I can’t think of anything to do other than have a little warble somewhere and then it just occurred to me to do it in the bath.”

“I’m singing exactly the same song every day because the rainbow is synonymous with the time at the moment.

“The idea of being over the rainbow gives you a bit of hope, doesn’t it?”

Gillian had previously been struggling to fill her time during lockdown, as some of her hobbies have been limited.

During more normal times she is part of a church bell ringing group, as well as seeing her friends and family.

Luckily, an avid walker, the good weather in recent weeks has kept her busy, walking at least three miles every day. She is also half-way through a degree in English Literature at the Open University.

This has been of great help and she said: “It’s been a super way of keeping my mind going during lockdown, so I’m very grateful for it.”

A video of her singing in the tub has been shared on Facebook and has attracted several compliments: “I’ve had no end of comments from friends about the next Calendar Girls.”

The 2.6 challenge has attracted big names such as Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jonny Wilkinson, Ben Kay and Angelica Bell.

Other ideas include simple activities like 26 laps of the garden, walking up and down the stairs 26 times and getting 26 pals together for an online workout.

To donate to Gillian, go to her Just Giving page and to get involved with the 2.6 challenge head to the website.