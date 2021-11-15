Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
Published: 7:41 AM November 15, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home near Mildenhall.
Ginette Rose was last seen leaving her home in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.
She is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.
Ginette was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.
She left the house on foot.
Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.
