Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home near Mildenhall.

Ginette Rose was last seen leaving her home in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.

She is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.

Ginette was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

She left the house on foot.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.