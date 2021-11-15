News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:41 AM November 15, 2021
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home near Mildenhall.

Ginette Rose was last seen leaving her home in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.

She is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.

Ginette was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

She left the house on foot.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 2 Man arrested after crash blocks road in west Suffolk
  3. 3 West Suffolk hotel with royal links hits the market for £1.1million
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 0-0 home draw with Oxford
  2. 5 19-home development planned for village near Stowmarket
  3. 6 Apaches fly overhead as tributes paid to fallen on Remembrance Sunday
  4. 7 North Stander: I'm baffled by Cook's use of striker Pigott
  5. 8 Former drug addict says quitting smoking is 'the hardest thing' he's ever done
  6. 9 House on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds on sale for £1.6m
  7. 10 11 new Suffolk pubs added to prestigious beer guide for 2022
Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina battles with Herbie Kane.

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square in goalless clash

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Cactus Club is a new pop up shop owned by Emily Hicks, located in the Woodbridge Thoroughfare in

Visit Suffolk

9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ben Barker and Ed Stone, owners of Smalltown

Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Tony Gearing was one of the first on the scene after the Elveden sex attack

Suffolk Constabulary

Elveden sex attack good Samaritan tells of 'dreadful shame' in men

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon