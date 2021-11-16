Police continue search for 36-year-old missing from her home
Published: 3:36 PM November 16, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are continuing a search for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen at her home on Sunday evening.
Ginette Rose left her house on foot in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.
Officers launched an appeal for help in tracing Ginette on Monday morning and have been using drones in their search.
Fire crews were also called to Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, on Monday to assist in the search for a missing person.
Ginette is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.
Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.
Most Read
- 1 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 2 New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk
- 3 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
- 4 Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on A14
- 5 Two Suffolk villages named best to visit by a national newspaper
- 6 Chemical firm released almost 100 litres of disinfectant into Suffolk river
- 7 A14 reopens following serious crash at Exning
- 8 Drones being used in search for missing 36-year-old
- 9 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 10 Man accused of robbery with imitation pistol at Bury shop