East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police continue search for 36-year-old missing from her home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:36 PM November 16, 2021
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Ginette Rose, from near Mildenhall, has not been seen since Sunday evening - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are continuing a search for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen at her home on Sunday evening.

Ginette Rose left her house on foot in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.

Officers launched an appeal for help in tracing Ginette on Monday morning and have been using drones in their search.

Fire crews were also called to Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, on Monday to assist in the search for a missing person.

Ginette is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

