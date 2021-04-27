Published: 12:06 PM April 27, 2021

The girl was approached on Glebe Way in Mendlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Appeals for information are being made after a young girl was approached by a unknown elderly man.

The incident happened on Friday, April 23 as an 11-year-old girl was walking down Glebe Way in Mendlesham.

As she was walking she was approached by an unknown man who commented that she ‘looked pretty’ before reaching out to her. The girl then went home and told her parents – she was unhurt.



The man is described as white, aged 75 to 80, years old, average build, white hair with white tufts, distinctive Gold tooth to the right side and was wearing a cream coloured shirt.



Anyone who knows who the man was or saw the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/20722/21.



