News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Young girl approached by elderly man in street

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:06 PM April 27, 2021   
The girl was approached on Glebe Way in Mendlesham

The girl was approached on Glebe Way in Mendlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Appeals for information are being made after a young girl was approached by a unknown elderly man. 

The incident happened on Friday, April 23 as an 11-year-old girl was walking down Glebe Way in Mendlesham.

As she was walking she was approached by an unknown man who commented that she ‘looked pretty’ before reaching out to her. The girl then went home and told her parents – she was unhurt.
 
The man is described as white, aged 75 to 80, years old, average build, white hair with white tufts, distinctive Gold tooth to the right side and was wearing a cream coloured shirt.
 
Anyone who knows who the man was or saw the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/20722/21.
 
 

You may also want to watch:

Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus