Girlguiding leads wins prestigious Your UK Parliament award

PUBLISHED: 16:19 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 19 April 2019

Maxine Jones was handed her award by speaker John Bercow Picture: GIRLGUIDING ANGLIA

Maxine Jones was handed her award by speaker John Bercow Picture: GIRLGUIDING ANGLIA

Archant

An Essex Girlguiding volunteer has won the Your UK Parliament’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Maxine Jones, who is a marketing retail and communications volunteer for Girlguiding Anglia region, created additional activities for the region’s Parliament Week while at the same time setting up the Phenomenal Women and Girls Challenge, whoch explored whch women had most inspired its members.

Maxine said she was thrilled to win the award.

She said: “I am passionate in encouraging our young Girlguiding Anglia members to engage in Parliament, to use their vote and to speak out on issues they care about.”

Tracy Foster, region chief commissioner for Girlguiding Anglia added: “Maxine inspired so many of our girls and young women to take par in parliament week, which is a great opportunity to encourage them to explore and engage in activities to develop their understanding and interest in UK parliament.”

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

