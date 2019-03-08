Girlguiding leads wins prestigious Your UK Parliament award

Maxine Jones was handed her award by speaker John Bercow Picture: GIRLGUIDING ANGLIA Archant

An Essex Girlguiding volunteer has won the Your UK Parliament’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Maxine Jones, who is a marketing retail and communications volunteer for Girlguiding Anglia region, created additional activities for the region’s Parliament Week while at the same time setting up the Phenomenal Women and Girls Challenge, whoch explored whch women had most inspired its members.

Maxine said she was thrilled to win the award.

She said: “I am passionate in encouraging our young Girlguiding Anglia members to engage in Parliament, to use their vote and to speak out on issues they care about.”

Tracy Foster, region chief commissioner for Girlguiding Anglia added: “Maxine inspired so many of our girls and young women to take par in parliament week, which is a great opportunity to encourage them to explore and engage in activities to develop their understanding and interest in UK parliament.”