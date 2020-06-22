E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry collides with parked vehicle on one-way system

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 June 2020

The collision happened in Girling Street, Sudbury at approximately 1.50pm - but an update provided at 4pm shows the area has now been cleared. Picture: STEVE HALL

A car and lorry collided on Girling Street in Sudbury this afternoon affecting traffic along the one-way system.

A vehicle was parked on the side of Girling Street when a lorry crashed into the driver’s side of the car, causing hold-ups on the one-way system.

The collision happened at approximately 1.50pm on Monday, June 22 but an update provided at 4pm stated the area has now been cleared.

Police have been alerted and are dealing with the incident.

