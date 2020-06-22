Lorry collides with parked vehicle on one-way system
PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 June 2020
Archant
A car and lorry collided on Girling Street in Sudbury this afternoon affecting traffic along the one-way system.
You may also want to watch:
A vehicle was parked on the side of Girling Street when a lorry crashed into the driver’s side of the car, causing hold-ups on the one-way system.
The collision happened at approximately 1.50pm on Monday, June 22 but an update provided at 4pm stated the area has now been cleared.
Police have been alerted and are dealing with the incident.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.