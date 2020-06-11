Suffolk student secures job at Experian after social distancing study

Bansari Sanghvi has been offered a job by data giants Experian after presenting a study on social distancing Picture: GOODERHAM PR GOODERHAM PR

A 16-year-old girl from Suffolk has been offered a job with data giants Experian after completing a study on the future of social distancing.

Castle Manor Academy student Bansari Sanghvi, from Haverhill, took part in the study challenge organised by Girls in Data – a network aiming to inspire young women to pursue careers in data and technology – earlier this month.

The challenge asked girls aged between 12 and 18 to analyse data provided by the network and best plan how the UK government can move out of lockdown while ensuring public safety – and which areas of public health need further investment in the future.

As part of her study, Bansari found the East of England requires further investment in care homes and hospitals to secure better care for the over 70s, while she also concluded more schools should be built to help ensure lower class sizes.

Bansari also raised concerns over housing demand and increasing house prices, while recommending the government introduces a scheme to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds find work.

The judges from the network and guests Experian were so impressed that she has now been offered a job at the company for when she graduates from university.

Bansari said: “It was a wonderful experience and I enjoyed it a lot, learning about new things and skills.”

Bansari was first introduced to the opportunity by her maths teacher Megan Humphry, who praised her for her “tireless” work in improving her maths.

Mrs Humphry said: “Bansari has worked tirelessly this year to improve her maths skills.

“I was delighted she took on this great opportunity offered by Girls in Data in the time that she would have been sitting her GCSE exams.

“I am immensely proud of the data project on social distancing that Bansari produced. She has a bright future ahead of her.” Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe added: “In such an uncertain time for her year group, it has been fantastic to see Bansari grasp this opportunity and really shine.

“The Castle Manor values of working hard and resilience really show in her work.”

Girls in Data is set to fully launch later this year to provide further opportunities for young women across the UK.