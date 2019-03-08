Give and Take event boosting the environment

The Give and Take event aims to stop unwanted bric-a-brac being thrown into landfill unneccessarily.

Help is at hand for anyone spring-cleaning and needing to de-clutter.

Unwanted books, toys, clothes, crockery, music, kitchen or garden equipment, and even small items of furniture are welcome at a Give or Take event organised by Transition Sudbury and District.

It takes place at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard between 10am and 12pm on Saturday March 30.

Nothing electrical, toxic, hazardous or broken can be accepted, but otherwise all people need to do is turn up with the items they want to give away.

Transition is an organisation of community groups working together to promote sustainability.

It was set up by Sudbury Market Town Partnership and chairman Lesley Ford-Platt said: “Last Spring’s event at the Stevenson Centre was a great success thanks to all those who brought in useful things which they no longer needed, for others take away.

“A vast quantity of items were donated and almost all of the items were taken away for use in other households.

“As always, anything remaining is donated to local charities and good causes - nothing useful goes to waste.”

The intention of Give or Take is that household items are not needlessly thrown away when they can benefit other people.

Not only is this a good way of recycling but it reduces the amount of things going into landfill.

Refreshments will be available on the day and and there will be a donations bucket.

If you have items which you would like to donate, would like to help on the day or to find out more about the Transition group, contact Lesley on 07947 335252.