Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fresh bid for homes on Stowmarket site by developers behind ‘worst case of speculative application’

PUBLISHED: 17:20 15 February 2019

The view across Poplar Hill with the Grade I Listed Church of St Mary, which planning committee members in September said would be ruined by any development of 160 homes. Picture: IAN CLARK

The view across Poplar Hill with the Grade I Listed Church of St Mary, which planning committee members in September said would be ruined by any development of 160 homes. Picture: IAN CLARK

Ian Clark

Developers behind rejected plans for 160 homes in Stowmarket dubbed the “worst case of speculative application to exploit for profit” have submitted a fresh bid to develop the land.

The land in Poplar Hill Stowmarket eyed for development by Gladman. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe land in Poplar Hill Stowmarket eyed for development by Gladman. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gladman Developments Ltd failed to get its application for 160 homes off Poplar Hill past Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee in September last year amid a swathe of public opposition.

A campaign group called Save Mill Mount Field put together a petition of 1,500 signatures, while Ringshall ward councillor David Whybrow in the committee meeting described it as “one of the worst cases of speculative application to exploit for profit” he had ever seen.

Stowmarket South councillor Nick Gowrley said he had “never received so much adverse comment” for a proposal.

Among concerns were the impact on the landscape and the Grade I Listed Church of St Mary, the effect it would have on roads being turned into rat runs and the development reducing the separation between Stowmarket and Combs.

Now, Gladman has resubmitted an outline application for the greenfield site, this time for 138 homes.

In its application, the firm said: “The proposed development has been carefully considered to ensure that it will provide high quality sustainable development.”

The planning statement said it “responds sensitively to the site setting” and would create an “attractive development while minimising any potential harm”.

The land is not designated for housing in any plan for the district, and comes as the council is consulting on its five year land supply with the public.

Councils without a five year land supply must give more weight to applications in favour of approval as long as they are sustainable.

Consultees including ward councillors, town and parish councils, and other relevant public bodies such as Historic England, Suffolk County Council and Environmental Health have been contacted to share their comments, before the application goes to committee this spring.

The county council’s flood and water management team have lodged a holding objection over the flood risk assessment.

A spokesman from Gladman has been approached for comment but was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Brand new hotel with prickly identity is coming to East Anglia

The Hog Hotel will open this spring in Pakefield Picture: Contributed

‘Brazen and prolific’ burglar caught after leaving DNA on steering wheel is jailed

Billy Francis has been jailed for burglaries in Essex. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Delays expected after A12 crash

The A12 near the Copdock Interchange is experiencing traffic jams following a collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New karts enable the disabled to experience the thrill of the race track, too

Leslie, who has a brain injury, does a work placement at Anglia Karting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists