Developer bids to build 80 new homes in Stowupland just weeks after its plans for 70 homes on the same plot of land were refused

The land south of Gipping Road, Stowupland, previously subject to a planning application for 70 homes now has proposals for 80 properties. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

A developer is hoping to build 80 new homes in Stowupland just weeks after its plans for 70 homes on the same plot of land were refused by planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland which Gladman Developments is attmpeting to develop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland which Gladman Developments is attmpeting to develop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gladman Developments Ltd had its plans to develop land south of Gipping Road with 70 one-to-five bedroom homes refused in February by Mid Suffolk District Council because it was outside the village settlement and not considered a small scale development.

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes plan deferred for a second time

But Gladman last week submitted a fresh outline application for the same plot of land but for 80 homes.

A spokesman from the firm was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but in its application it said: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which enhances the qualities and character of Stowupland.

“The scheme will create up to 80 dwellings that provides a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area, whilst respecting and enhancing the site’s environmental assets.”

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes recommended for approval despite village objections

It added: “Rather than attempt to imitate existing built development, the design is inspired by the character and detail found within Stowupland and the surrounding landscape.”

You may also want to watch:

Gladman said that its previous application had received “no technical objections” from statutory consultees but admitted “very little has materially changed as part of the new application”.

The previous plans received objections from eight members of the public as well as Stowupland Parish Council for a number of issues, including traffic fears through the estate, its location outside the village settlement boundary and the fact that the land was not allocated for housing in either the adopted neighbourhood plan or the emerging local plan.

District and parish councillor Keith Welham said a feasibility study was underway for a pedestrian crossing close to the planned development and needed to be completed before any further bid for homes. He said: “Even if a crossing facility can be provided development of a further 80 homes in open countryside would still be a major concern, especially in an unsustainable location.”

Mid Suffolk refused the previous plans in February on several grounds. According to the refusal report it would “fail to preserve and enhance the quality of the local green space”.

It added: “The proposal is not small scale development and lies outside the settlement boundaries of the Stowupland Neighbourhood Development Plan 2019.

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes delayed amid neighbourhood plan progression

“The proposal would fail to deliver sage and suitable access for all persons to village services and facilities given its separation from those and its poor service by public transport failing to provide good access for wheelchair users.”

Consultees have yet to respond to the latest plans, with the plans likely to be discussed sometime this summer.