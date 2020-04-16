E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Developer bids to build 80 new homes in Stowupland just weeks after its plans for 70 homes on the same plot of land were refused

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 April 2020

The land south of Gipping Road, Stowupland, previously subject to a planning application for 70 homes now has proposals for 80 properties. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The land south of Gipping Road, Stowupland, previously subject to a planning application for 70 homes now has proposals for 80 properties. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

A developer is hoping to build 80 new homes in Stowupland just weeks after its plans for 70 homes on the same plot of land were refused by planners.

Land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland which Gladman Developments is attmpeting to develop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSLand south of Gipping Road in Stowupland which Gladman Developments is attmpeting to develop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gladman Developments Ltd had its plans to develop land south of Gipping Road with 70 one-to-five bedroom homes refused in February by Mid Suffolk District Council because it was outside the village settlement and not considered a small scale development.

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes plan deferred for a second time

But Gladman last week submitted a fresh outline application for the same plot of land but for 80 homes.

A spokesman from the firm was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but in its application it said: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which enhances the qualities and character of Stowupland.

“The scheme will create up to 80 dwellings that provides a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area, whilst respecting and enhancing the site’s environmental assets.”

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes recommended for approval despite village objections

It added: “Rather than attempt to imitate existing built development, the design is inspired by the character and detail found within Stowupland and the surrounding landscape.”

You may also want to watch:

Gladman said that its previous application had received “no technical objections” from statutory consultees but admitted “very little has materially changed as part of the new application”.

The previous plans received objections from eight members of the public as well as Stowupland Parish Council for a number of issues, including traffic fears through the estate, its location outside the village settlement boundary and the fact that the land was not allocated for housing in either the adopted neighbourhood plan or the emerging local plan.

District and parish councillor Keith Welham said a feasibility study was underway for a pedestrian crossing close to the planned development and needed to be completed before any further bid for homes. He said: “Even if a crossing facility can be provided development of a further 80 homes in open countryside would still be a major concern, especially in an unsustainable location.”

Mid Suffolk refused the previous plans in February on several grounds. According to the refusal report it would “fail to preserve and enhance the quality of the local green space”.

It added: “The proposal is not small scale development and lies outside the settlement boundaries of the Stowupland Neighbourhood Development Plan 2019.

MORE: Stowupland 70 homes delayed amid neighbourhood plan progression

“The proposal would fail to deliver sage and suitable access for all persons to village services and facilities given its separation from those and its poor service by public transport failing to provide good access for wheelchair users.”

Consultees have yet to respond to the latest plans, with the plans likely to be discussed sometime this summer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Direct Line donates £100,000 to Ipswich homeless during coronavirus crisis

Direct Line in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to support the homeless in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Hospital can focus on fighting coronavirus – not paying off its debt

Debts have been written off at the trust which runs Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry pond work nears completion after work through lockdown

Chantry park pond Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gio, Jimmy, Magic, Reuser, DJ and more – a look at Town’s all-time top loanees

Giovanni Dos Santos was a hero at Portman Road during his loan spell at the club

Developer bids to build 80 new homes in Stowupland just weeks after its plans for 70 homes on the same plot of land were refused

The land south of Gipping Road, Stowupland, previously subject to a planning application for 70 homes now has proposals for 80 properties. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24