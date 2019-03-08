E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Decision to be made on 150 more homes in Brantham

PUBLISHED: 13:33 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 15 November 2019

The site where Gladman wants to build 150 homes in Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 150 homes in Brantham are set to be refused on Wednesday, after dozens of objections were lodged.

Outline plans have been submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd to demolish existing bungalows and outbuildings on land west of Brantham Hill to create the 150-home development.

But the plans have received 45 public objections, as well as objections from Brantham and East Bergholt parish councils, Suffolk County Council's highways, flooding and archaeology teams, Babergh District Council's planning policy and infrastructure, ecology and landscape teams and the board of the Dedham Vale and Stour Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Among the issues raised were impacts on the nearby AONB, visibility of proposed highways route, and location outside the agreed settlement boundaries.

Beverley McClean from the AONB said in its submission: "The proposal has the potential to impact on tranquillity which is one of the AONB natural beauty indicators, through increased lighting and noise as it will extend the built edge of Brantham close to the AONB boundary.

"The proposal would also significantly and permanently alter the landscape character on the western edge of Brantham Hill from agricultural to residential.

"The fields to the west of Brantham Hill provide an important green buffer between the ribbon development along the western side of the A137 and the Dedham Vale AONB."

Planning officers have recommended that the application is refused at Wednesday's committee meeting.

In its application, Gladman said: "The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which complements the qualities and character of Brantham.

"The development will create up to 150 dwellings with a range of housing to meet the needs of the area, whilst respecting and enhancing the site's environmental assets.

"Housing will be set within green infrastructure. This will help to integrate development within the landscape and create a distinctive sense of place.

"The design is inspired by the best of the character and detail found within Brantham."

As plans are only outline, detailed designs have not yet been drawn up.

In the summer, Babergh's planning committee gave final approval for 288 homes on land south of Brooklands Road, as part of a wider regeneration project in the area,

