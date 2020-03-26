One of Suffolk’s oldest women died just weeks before 106th birthday, inquest hears

Gladys Cummings died just weeks before her 106th birthday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

The death of a Suffolk widow just weeks before her 106th birthday was an accident, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday in 2017, alongside members of the Ladies Afternoon Fellowship in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Gladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday in 2017, alongside members of the Ladies Afternoon Fellowship in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Gladys Cummings, from Bury St Edmunds, had an unwitnessed fall and suffered a concussion at home on November 20 last year.

An inquest into her death at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard the centenarian – one of Suffolk’s oldest people – was later transferred to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance.

Due to her frailty and head injury, medics agreed they would carry out end-of-life care, and the 105-year-old died two days later on November 22.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley told the inquest Mrs Cummings was born in Maynewater Lane, Bury St Edmunds, on December 14, 1913.

She was the widow of Ernest Henry Cummings, a retired agricultural fitter, having worked as a shop assistant herself.

The Rougham resident enjoyed walking and playing dominoes, she told reporters at a celebration for her 104th birthday in 2017.

At the time, she had five nieces and four nephews.

Mr Parsley said Mrs Cummings died from a brain injury sustained in a fall, which was contributed to by a heart attack.

He concluded the 105-year-old’s death was an accident.