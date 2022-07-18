News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Truly amazing' former railway guard Gladys turns 100

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM July 18, 2022
Glady's celebrates her 100th birthday.

Gladys celebrated her 100th birthday at Hintlesham Hall on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of Britain's first female railway guards celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Hintlesham Hall on Sunday.

Gladys Garlick, who lives in Hadleigh, South Suffolk, was born on 17 July 1922 in London and spent most of her life in the capital.

When the Second World War broke out in 1939, she became one of Britain's first female railway guards. 

Gladys with close friends and family

Gladys celebrated with 15 of her family members and close friends - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"She featured in a book about her experiences during the war", said her granddaughter, Vicky Moyes. 

"After the war, she did so much. She worked in the civil service, for the gas board and even at Woolworths.

"She's so amazing."

Mrs Garlick eventually moved to Hadleigh in 1984 after her daughter relocated to Ipswich for work purposes. 

The great-grandmother of three has remained in the market town since then. 

Glady's celebrates her 100th birthday.

Gladys' tip for reaching 100 is remaining active and maintaining a healthy mind - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"She and my grandad moved to Hadleigh to be close to me and my sister and see us grow up", said Mrs Moyes.

"She always said it was the best decision she made."

Having reached the milestone, Mrs Garlick has been keen to pass on her advice for reaching 100 to her family.

"She always tells us the importance of keeping your mind active", said Mrs Moyes.

"She'll read and makes sure she does things to ensure she's got a healthy mind. 

"She's so determined and tough. 

"Just a truly amazing lady."

