New 'glamping' site planned for country park

A new upmarket camping site may soon be coming to Suffolk as plans to create a 'glamping' park in woodland near Ipswich have been submitted.

The proposals to introduce glamping - glamorous camping - to Brightwell Country Park have been put forward by site owner James Perks.

Documents submitted to East Suffolk Council propose enlarging the park's fishing pond, creating a new bike track and introducing the designated areas for camping.

The proposal said: "We propose the camping and glamping areas will be developed in the near future.

"They will cater for members of the bike park as well as the general public via a pre-booking scheme. This should attract a certain amount of new tourism to the area."

Often described as 'luxury camping', glamping usually occurs in more luxurious tents or huts with access to more amenities typically associated with upmarket resorts.

Brightwell is already home to a range of woodland camping and caravan sites, but the latest proposals would be one of a few luxury campsites in the area.

The 42-acre Brightwell Country Park is currently used as a mountain biking trail, but plans submitted by Mr Perks propose introducing three glamping "pods" in the near future.

However, Mr Perks said the number of pods could be increased to ten shortly after.