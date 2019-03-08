First look inside new glamping units tempting visitors to get away from it all in Suffolk

Inside one of the new Wigwam units like those being opened in Suffolk next month. Picture: WIGWAM Archant

Suffolk's newest glamping site is ready to open its doors to visitors for the first time at the end of next month - bringing a real touch of glamour to the countryside near Bury St Edmunds.

A Wigwam unit on a glampsite. Picture: WIGWAM A Wigwam unit on a glampsite. Picture: WIGWAM

Wigwam Holidays has linked up with Hawstead-based cycle centre and cafe Maglia Rosso to set up six new cabins in a meadow next to the centre at the former Metcalfe Arms pub - which will see their first guests arrive on October 28.

Inside they are a world away from the traditional look of a campsite with running water, showers and televisions.

Father and son business partners Barry and Matt Denny said: "We are delighted to launch our new glamping concept opening next month.

"We've had a lot of preparation work for our glamping accommodation and we are very pleased as the cabins are now in place ready for the autumn season.

"Our site is ideal for families and if they also have an interest in cycling, then we're the perfect site! However we are keen to stress that we are the perfect site for a staycation in this lovely part of Suffolk."

Maglia Rosso is close to Bury St Edmunds, rich with historical connections and home to Suffolk's only cathedral. And site is also close to the tourist honeyspots of Lavenham, Long Melford, Cavendish and Clare.

Maglia Rosso focuses on cycling for leisure and sport. The site has access to a variety of loops to suit all cycling abilities, along with servicing and a fleet of bikes to hire.

Barry said: "For us the most important aspect of the development of the glamping accommodation is to welcome cyclists and non-cyclists alike. While we are passionate about the sport, we are also keen to attract glamping guests to this lovely part of Suffolk."