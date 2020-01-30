Bell tents to arrive at Suffolk country park ready for summer season

A country park is hoping to cash in on the glamping trend by adding luxury camping accommodation including bell tents, safari tents and shepherd huts.

Owner of Kingfishers, Matthew Thacker on the site of the new glamping facilities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Owner of Kingfishers, Matthew Thacker on the site of the new glamping facilities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Last week, East Suffolk Council approved a planning application by Kingfishers, in Swan Lane, Cretingham, to use sections of their 120-acre park as holiday accommodation.

The new facilities will comprise four circular bell tents, each measuring 6m, dotted throughout the park.

The bell tents will be operational and bookable from April 1.

Claire Thacker, general manager of Kingfishers, said: "Glamping seems to be becoming more and more popular. People do not always want to go very far away on their holidays.

"Glamping is a brilliant alternative to regular camping. You arrive to a ready-made environment in the middle of the countryside.

"I'm sure our visitors will love our new site."

Kingfishers has also been granted permission to construct two large wooden safari tents, as well as two smaller metal-frame shepherd huts.

Mrs Thacker added: "For us, it's all about having diversity of places to stay in the park."

Mrs Thacker said the glamping facilities would complement the other activities on the 120-acre park, including the golf club and walking trails through the natural woodland.

The site prides itself on being a calm retreat, with "not a vehicle noise or street lamp in sight, yet only 20 minutes from the amazing coastal towns of Aldeburgh and Southwold".

It boasts a secure children's play area, outdoor activities, and a restaurant and bar.

Glamping sites can already be found in Saxmundham, Woodbridge and Hasketon, amongst other locations in Suffolk. MORE: 'Glamping' tents approved for Suffolk country park