'Glamping' tents approved for Suffolk country park

PUBLISHED: 19:06 21 January 2020

More glamping facilities are set to be coming to Suffolk. Stock photo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

More glamping facilities look to be heading to Suffolk after a country park was granted permission to introduce luxury tents.

East Suffolk Council has approved an application by Kingfishers, at Cretingham Country Park, to use sections of its land as holiday accommodation.

The plans involve building four bell tents, each measuring 6m squared, in various locations around the 120-acre park.

Kingfishers has also been granted permission to construct two large wooden safari tents, as well as two smaller metal-frame shepherd huts.

The design and access statement, submitted along with the application, said: "The proposed accommodation will provide additional revenue streams to the existing business and form part of an ongoing management plan to help secure the long-term economic viability of the whole site."

Glamping, or glamorous camping, has risen in popularity in recent years.

Also known as 'luxury camping', glamping usually occurs in more luxurious tents or huts with access to more amenities typically associated with upmarket resorts.

Tents are usually heated, insulated and contain a bed, as opposed to a sleeping bag.

Suffolk has certainly followed the trend, with glamping facilities and sites being found in Saxmundham, Woodbridge and Hasketon.

Last month, plans to introduce a new glamping site at Brightwell Country Park, just outside of Ipswich, were submitted by the site's owner.

