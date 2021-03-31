Glamping site set to be created on farmland

Published: 7:30 AM March 31, 2021

Up to 12 new upmarket glamping pods are set to be built in farmland in Fressingfield.

The owners of Wakelyns Farm, in Metfield Lane, have submitted the proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Six mobile home units are also set to be created as part of the scheme.

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the glamping pods would be available to be rented by holidaymakers, while the mobile homes would be used by workers at the farm.

The pods would be purpose-built on site and would be able to be moved around the site in line with crop rotation.

The documents said: "The proposals do not result in significant impact in relation to the character of the site, the landscape character and quality of the area, the setting and significance of heritage assets, ecology and biodiversity, highway safety and convenience, and the amenities currently enjoyed by nearby residents."