Glamping site set to be created on farmland
- Credit: Getty Images / Ryan McVay
Up to 12 new upmarket glamping pods are set to be built in farmland in Fressingfield.
The owners of Wakelyns Farm, in Metfield Lane, have submitted the proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council.
Six mobile home units are also set to be created as part of the scheme.
Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the glamping pods would be available to be rented by holidaymakers, while the mobile homes would be used by workers at the farm.
The pods would be purpose-built on site and would be able to be moved around the site in line with crop rotation.
You may also want to watch:
The documents said: "The proposals do not result in significant impact in relation to the character of the site, the landscape character and quality of the area, the setting and significance of heritage assets, ecology and biodiversity, highway safety and convenience, and the amenities currently enjoyed by nearby residents."
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies tomorrow morning
- 2 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
- 3 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
- 4 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
- 5 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
- 6 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
- 7 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
- 8 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
- 9 Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized
- 10 'I'm demanding it now' - Cook challenges Town players to stand up and be counted