Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

PUBLISHED: 14:49 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 17 August 2020

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

This was the dramatic moment floodwater came crashing through the roof of a Bury St Edmunds furniture store - after a deluge of rain caused drainpipes to overflow.

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLSA flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Staff at the Glasswells store, in Newmarket Road, said they had seen “nothing like it in our 75-year history” - and that they will now to hold a clearance sale of stock affected after mopping up the flooding on Sunday, August 16.

The shop was forced to close at 4pm after gallons of rainwater overflowed from the drainpipes and came crashing down through the one and a half acre sized roof.

MORE: Flood-hit furniture store forced to close

Some customers stayed to help staff move furniture when the flood started, while the rest were quickly evacuated as the water rained down from the ceiling.

Paul Glasswell, managing director, said: “It all happened so quickly. We have experienced leaks through the roof before, but were taken by surprise at the sheer volume of rainwater that flooded into the building this time.

“We’ve seen nothing like it in our 75-year history. All the staff came to the rescue to help move furniture and we were pushing inches of water out of the doors with brooms and mops.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

“It is too early to assess the full extent of the damage caused at this stage and we will be closed for at least a couple of days whilst we try to remove as much of the damaged ceiling as possible and dry things out.

“However, all hands are on deck to get the store back open as soon as possible.”

Customers who had ordered furniture before Sunday afternoon will not be affected, as the Glasswells’ main distribution warehouse is located on the other side of the town and thankfully escaped flooding.

Mr Glasswell added: “On the positive side, in the coming weeks customers will be able to benefit from water damaged furniture items being sold at bargain prices as we replace our displays.”

The store will be releasing further information about the reopening and flood damage clearance sale via its social media accounts and website.

Crews of firefighters from Bury St Edmunds responded to three flooding reports that day between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, while crews from Wickhambrook, Ixworth and Newmarket stations were mobilised to other incidents in the county throughout the afternoon.

Residents living in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds, also witnessed a heart-stopping scene when flood water lapped up to the end of their doorsteps at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, just seconds away from spreading to the ground floor of their homes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

