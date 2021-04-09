News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Furniture store to reopen after £250k investment

Andrew Papworth

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2021   
Glasswells in Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds reopens after the coronavirus lockdown with a £250,000 investment - Credit: Glasswells

Furniture store Glasswells is to reopen its Bury St Edmunds branch on Monday having made a £250,000 investment in the store.

The Newmarket Road shop has had to remain closed since Christmas, as a result of Tier 4 and national lockdown coronavirus restrictions.

It has used the time to invest £250,000 in the Bury St Edmunds store, which has been spent on improved air conditioning.

Its Ipswich store has also been given improved lighting and a restaurant refurbishment, while all premises - including those in Haverhill, Sudbury and Saffron Walden - will have new store layouts.

Managing director Paul Glasswell said: “We know how difficult the last 12 months has been across the whole retail sector.

You may also want to watch:

“We are ready to welcome customers back. It is a strange way to start our 75th year in business but we are planning some celebratory events once guidance allows us to."

Bury St Edmunds News

