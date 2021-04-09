Furniture store to reopen after £250k investment
- Credit: Glasswells
Furniture store Glasswells is to reopen its Bury St Edmunds branch on Monday having made a £250,000 investment in the store.
The Newmarket Road shop has had to remain closed since Christmas, as a result of Tier 4 and national lockdown coronavirus restrictions.
It has used the time to invest £250,000 in the Bury St Edmunds store, which has been spent on improved air conditioning.
Its Ipswich store has also been given improved lighting and a restaurant refurbishment, while all premises - including those in Haverhill, Sudbury and Saffron Walden - will have new store layouts.
Managing director Paul Glasswell said: “We know how difficult the last 12 months has been across the whole retail sector.
“We are ready to welcome customers back. It is a strange way to start our 75th year in business but we are planning some celebratory events once guidance allows us to."
