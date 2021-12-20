News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas cheer arrives at care home with festive market in grounds

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:05 AM December 20, 2021
Senior carer Jaye Gibbs and resident Jackie at the Christmas market outside Glebe House care home in Hollesley

Senior carer Jaye Gibbs and resident Jackie at the Christmas market outside Glebe House care home in Hollesley - Credit: Glebe House Care Home

Festive cheer came to a care home near Woodbridge with an outdoor Christmas market.

Residents at Glebe House in Hollesley were disappointed last year, when their Christmas fete had to be cancelled because of Covid.

The annual fete usually takes place inside the care home, but due to Covid-19 restrictions on visitors, staff decided to hold an outdoor event in the garden instead.

Senior care assistant Jaye Gibbs organised the fair, which included stalls selling gifts, a barbecue, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Activities organiser Tracey and cook Sharon at the outdoor Christmas market at Glebe House care home in Hollesley

Activities organiser Tracey and cook Sharon at the outdoor Christmas market at Glebe House Care Home in Hollesley - Credit: Glebe House Care Home

Care staff created a grotto and villager George Collins dressed as Santa Claus. Local singing duo Brotherhood performed festive favourites.

Trish Middleton, manager at Glebe House, said: “Our residents love the festivities at this time of year, and we wanted to make sure they didn’t feel left out due to the restrictions."

Trish and her team raised £750 from the tombola and raffle, plus sales of cakes, barbecue food, mulled wine, and hot chocolate. The money raised will go to the residents’ fund to pay for activities during 2022.

The event was Covid-secure, with face coverings and hand sanitiser available.

Resident Ron with senior carer Marie Heron and carer Michelle Bennett at Glebe House care home in Hollesley

Resident Ron with senior carer Marie Heron and carer Michelle Bennett at the outdoor Christmas market at Glebe House care home in Hollesley - Credit: Glebe House Care Home


