Christmas cheer arrives at care home with festive market in grounds
- Credit: Glebe House Care Home
Festive cheer came to a care home near Woodbridge with an outdoor Christmas market.
Residents at Glebe House in Hollesley were disappointed last year, when their Christmas fete had to be cancelled because of Covid.
The annual fete usually takes place inside the care home, but due to Covid-19 restrictions on visitors, staff decided to hold an outdoor event in the garden instead.
Senior care assistant Jaye Gibbs organised the fair, which included stalls selling gifts, a barbecue, mulled wine and hot chocolate.
Care staff created a grotto and villager George Collins dressed as Santa Claus. Local singing duo Brotherhood performed festive favourites.
Trish Middleton, manager at Glebe House, said: “Our residents love the festivities at this time of year, and we wanted to make sure they didn’t feel left out due to the restrictions."
Trish and her team raised £750 from the tombola and raffle, plus sales of cakes, barbecue food, mulled wine, and hot chocolate. The money raised will go to the residents’ fund to pay for activities during 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train
- 2 Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
- 3 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
- 4 The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins today
- 5 'A really difficult game' - Sunderland boss on Town draw
- 6 North Stander: McKenna has great credentials - now we have to give him time
- 7 Busy west Suffolk road closed for 7 hours after crash
- 8 Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga
- 9 Watch Town talent Baggott score his first international goal
- 10 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
The event was Covid-secure, with face coverings and hand sanitiser available.