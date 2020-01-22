E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drug driver involved in crash is banned from road

PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 January 2020

Jordan Lawrence was banned from driving for 12 months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jordan Lawrence was banned from driving for 12 months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drug driver who was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near Bury St Edmunds has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Jordan Lawrence, 23, of Lower Road, Glemsford, was driving a Fiat Tipo on the A143 at Horringer around 7.50pm on July 3 when the car collided with a motorcycle, causing injuries to the rider and passenger.

The police were called and Lawrence was found to have an amount of cocaine in his system following a drugs test.

He was taken to hospital where it was revealed he had 72 microgrammes of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his blood.

Jeremy Kendall, defending, said Lawrence was going through an "extremely difficult period" in his life following a relationship break-up.

Magistrates fined Lawrence £120 and he was ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

