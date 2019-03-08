'It's for people who want to be James Bond sat at a desk' - Suffolk lecturer launches new spy game

A Suffolk lecturer who is a double Bafta nominee has just launched a new spy computer game.

Sam Read, from Glemsford, secured the Bafta nominations for his work on games titled Splemy and Gang Beasts, but just missed out on the awards.

The 28-year-old Suffolk New College teacher is now hoping it might be third time lucky as he has just launched a new offering for the Nintendo Switch console called Mainlining.

He first started work on the concept for Mainlining while at Huddersfield University. It sees the user trying to solve crimes while working for the MI7 cyber division.

"Essentially the game is a hacking simulator," he said. "You look at people's files and holiday pictures and there is a lot of comedy to it, but behind it all - we are questioning whether the Government has too much power to watch us.

"We looked into what Hollywood does in terms of hacking and we want the user to feel like they are breaking into the Pentagon - without of course giving them the skills to be able to do this for real. I suppose it's all a bit Bond - but it's more for people who want to be James Bond while sat at a desk."

Mr Read has also been working with students on a new project at Suffolk New College.

"We have an idea where you get to play small three second party games. We've been trialling it and the students are really into it," he said.

Asked how the students feel about working with a two-time BAFTA nominated games designer, Mr Read added: "At the start of the course they seem quite impressed - but it soon wears off. Before long I'm just one of their teachers called Sam."

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager, said: "We always look to employ staff on our courses who can pass on their real life experiences to our students to ensure they have the best chance of progressing. Having a double Bafta-nominated teacher is obviously a real coup."