Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It's for people who want to be James Bond sat at a desk' - Suffolk lecturer launches new spy game

PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 19 July 2019

Suffolk New College lecturer Sam Read has launched a new spy game called Mainlining Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Suffolk New College lecturer Sam Read has launched a new spy game called Mainlining Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Archant

A Suffolk lecturer who is a double Bafta nominee has just launched a new spy computer game.

Sam Read has previously been nominated for two gaming Baftas Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGESam Read has previously been nominated for two gaming Baftas Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Sam Read, from Glemsford, secured the Bafta nominations for his work on games titled Splemy and Gang Beasts, but just missed out on the awards.

The 28-year-old Suffolk New College teacher is now hoping it might be third time lucky as he has just launched a new offering for the Nintendo Switch console called Mainlining.

He first started work on the concept for Mainlining while at Huddersfield University. It sees the user trying to solve crimes while working for the MI7 cyber division.

You may also want to watch:

"Essentially the game is a hacking simulator," he said. "You look at people's files and holiday pictures and there is a lot of comedy to it, but behind it all - we are questioning whether the Government has too much power to watch us.

"We looked into what Hollywood does in terms of hacking and we want the user to feel like they are breaking into the Pentagon - without of course giving them the skills to be able to do this for real. I suppose it's all a bit Bond - but it's more for people who want to be James Bond while sat at a desk."

Mr Read has also been working with students on a new project at Suffolk New College.

"We have an idea where you get to play small three second party games. We've been trialling it and the students are really into it," he said.

Asked how the students feel about working with a two-time BAFTA nominated games designer, Mr Read added: "At the start of the course they seem quite impressed - but it soon wears off. Before long I'm just one of their teachers called Sam."

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager, said: "We always look to employ staff on our courses who can pass on their real life experiences to our students to ensure they have the best chance of progressing. Having a double Bafta-nominated teacher is obviously a real coup."

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See inside the Hollywood and Zest nightclub as new office complex opens

The historic Maltings in Ipswich, once the home of Hollywood night club, has been converted into air conditioned offices in a £3.5m project. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk parish rejects claims it’s opposed to Ipswich northern bypass

Some people in Westerfield say its roads are being used at rat-runs. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

School closes after burst water main hits supply

The area in Sudbury affected by the burst water main in Springfield Road Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Woman robbed in Ipswich car park

The incident happened in an NCP car park in Cox Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists