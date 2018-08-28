Series of events help Glemsford pupils mark Remembrance Day

Pupils helped turn Glemsford Primary Academy red, white and blue in a themed day to remember the First World War.

The dress-down day was part of a series of events by the school in Lion Road to mark the Armistice including lessons and a school art project creating poppies which were on display at St Mary’s Church, in Glemsford, for the Remembrance Sunday service.

Ben Jeffery, headteacher, said: “The whole school has been learning about the First World War and what the Armistice was about.

“Red, white and blue day reminds us all that soldiers today need our support too and we all enjoyed wearing the colours while remembering the important message behind the Armistice centenary commemorations.”

Red, White and Blue Day started in 2011 and supports three armed forces charities, encouraging children to leave their uniforms at home for a day and wear red, white and blue clothing.

Money raised goes to the RAF Benevolent Fund, The Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers Charity.