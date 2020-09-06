E-edition Read the EADT online edition
20-ton straw stack on fire in field in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 September 2020

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a field at Glemsford Stock picture: JOHN HUGHES

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a hedgerow ar Glemsford.

The crew from Long Melford was called to the blaze in a field at Lion Road just before 2pm.

They found a 20-ton straw stack alight and a 20metre length of hedge also on fire.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the straw stack was being left to burn out.

The firefighters were still tackling the hedge and were remaining at the scene to keep an eye on the situation.

