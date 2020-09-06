20-ton straw stack on fire in field in west Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 September 2020
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a hedgerow ar Glemsford.
The crew from Long Melford was called to the blaze in a field at Lion Road just before 2pm.
They found a 20-ton straw stack alight and a 20metre length of hedge also on fire.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the straw stack was being left to burn out.
The firefighters were still tackling the hedge and were remaining at the scene to keep an eye on the situation.
