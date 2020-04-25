Firefighters from eight stations called to thatch fire in village
PUBLISHED: 19:23 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 25 April 2020
Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a thatched Suffolk property.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 6.30pm on Saturday.
The fire broke out at a semi-detached property in Egremont Street, Glemsford, near Sudbury.
Firefighters from Halstead, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were initially called to tackle the blaze.
At 7.25pm, a ‘stop message’ was received to signal that the fire had been extinguished.
