How to get involved with Global Climate Strikes in Suffolk

Protestors at a previous climate change event in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Protestors in Suffolk are set to join people from around the UK - and indeed the world - in a strike against climate change this week.

Posters for the strike have been going up around Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Posters for the strike have been going up around Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

What is the Global Climate Strike?

The Global Climate Strike is set to begin on Friday, September 20, with thousands of people expected to take part around the world.

Protestors are calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels and for world leaders to take action on the issue of climate change.

Where are events being held in Suffolk?

There are two registered events being held in Suffolk - one in Ipswich and the other at RSPB Minsmere.

The Ipswich Global Climate Strike is set to take place at the Cornhill from noon and is set to continue until around 6pm.

The event will begin with talks by guest speakers including Ipswich MP Sandy Martin.

The group will then march to the offices of BBC Radio Suffolk and Suffolk County Council before heading down to the Waterfront at 3pm. The event will end back at the Cornhill.

The event's organiser, Ashton Wyss, got involved after a chance email about strikes elsewhere.

"I got an email from Global Climate Strike about a month ago. There was a link find your local event.

"The nearest was in Norwich so I signed Ipswich up."

Mr Wyss, who works in retail, has never set up an event like this before but feels that it is important.

"I think everywhere need to get involved," he said. "I don't think enough places in England are signed up."

Mr Wyss said his main aim was raise awareness to people of all ages.

"We want as many people as possible to be there. We want to spark new conversations."

The RSPB will be hosting the event at RSPB Minsmere between 11am and 1pm.

Are events being held in Essex?

In Colchester, organisers are arranging a day of "family friendly" action in Uppper Castle Park in Colchester from noon.

Speakers at the event will include school and performer AL Kennedy.

A "die-in" will also be held during the event.

One of those protesting, 16-year old Molly from Colchester said: "The climate strikes are essential if we want our government to act on the current crisis we're in.

"We're at risk of too little being done too late to avert a climate catastrophe.

"These strikes give young people a voice."

An event will also be held in Clacton.

