'Let the world forever remember you': Tribute to mum who died in Newmarket

Published: 8:59 AM August 13, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the funeral of a woman who was died in Newmarket - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The son of a woman who was died after falling from a height in Newmarket has paid tribute to his mum, saying "may the world forever remember your life and the laughter you have given to so many".

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Donna Price's funeral by her son Sirus Price.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the at an address in New Cheverly Road on Saturday, August 7.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, but Ms Price, 43, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, with two men from Newmarket having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem investigation into the death of Ms Price found she had "fallen from a height" before she died.

Now the family have set up the GoFundMe with a hope of raising £5,000 to help go towards the funeral of Ms Price and help her family.

The fundraiser reads: "We are trying to raise some money towards my mum's funeral, Donna Price and for the family she has heartbreakingly left behind.

"Any support or help towards this would mean the world to everyone she deserves an amazing send off that people can come to pay there respect and show there love and support and hopefully with your help we can provide this closure for everyone rest in price Donna price may the world forever remember your life and the laughter you have given to so many x."

Both men arrested in connection with the incident - one 50-years-old and the other 57-years-old - have been released on bail.

Those with information, including people who were in the area of New Cheveley Road or Cricket Field Road at the time of her death, should call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Likewise, those with CCTV, doorbell camera or dash-cam footage on Saturday evening are asked to review it and contact police should they discover anything suspicious.