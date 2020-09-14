Gold watch stolen after thieves raid home
PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 September 2020
Archant
Several items of jewellery were stolen after thieves broke into a home in Offton, near Ipswich.
The incident happened some time between 10.15am and 1pm on Friday at a home in Ipswich Road, Suffolk police said.
You may also want to watch:
An unknown number of thieves broke through the back door of the property and conducted an untidy search.
A number of items of jewellery, including a gold watch, were amongst the goods that were stolen.
It is also believed that the thieves also stole a red pillowcase to carry the items away.
Witnesses to the burglary, or anybody with information related to the incident, are asked to contact police, quoting reference 52966/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.