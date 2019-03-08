Top dog! Misty the golden labrador loses more than 13kg

Four-year-old Misty

A golden labrador from west Suffolk has shed a third of her body weight after treats were swapped for healthy snacks and walks.

Misty the golden labrador has trimmed down after being put on a weight loss programme by Eastgate Veterinary Group in Mildenhall. Pictured is Misty with her owner Shirley Grady, her son Jai Foo and veterinary nurse Alison Webb (middle)

Four-year-old Misty, who lives with her owner Shirley Grady and her son Jai Foo in Lakenheath, tipped the scales at 45kg (99lbs) - 10kg more than the top, healthy weight for an adult female labrador.

Her owner was advised by vets at Eastgate Veterinary Group in Mildenhall that she needed to shed the pounds, and after introducing a healthier diet and more exercise she has lost 13.25kg (29bs).

Ms Grady said: “Misty used to come with me when I worked at an auction house and people would always be feeding her dog biscuits.

“I didn’t really think anything of it as labradors naturally like to eat but I noticed she was putting on weight and she was still quite a young dog.

Misty before the weight loss programme

“The veterinary team at Eastgate told me it was time to do something about it and put Misty on a weight loss programme.

“I cut down the size of the meals she was eating and finished with any treats. I also stopped giving her something to eat if she started to bark in the evening and myself and Jai would take her for walks instead. She is now looking fantastic for all the weight she has lost.”

Obesity continues to be one of the key welfare and health issues facing pets in the UK, with owners dishing out treats a major cause.

If treats are to be given to dogs it’s recommended that this is raw vegetables such as carrot or cucumber.

According to the latest Paw Report, published by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), vets and vet nurses estimated that 46% of the dogs they see in their practice each week are overweight or obese.

Alison Webb, veterinary nurse at Eastgate, said: “Misty is a lovely dog but her weight was coming to a point where it could lead to health problems in later life.

“We put Misty on a weight loss programme and advised her owner to reduce the amount she was eating each meal time, and to have three even meals a day.

“We are delighted with the progress she has made and it’s great to see her so active as we know she loves her walks and splashing around in rivers.”