Golf bag and clubs stolen from Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 19:03 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 29 May 2020

The clubs, bag and membership to Diss Golf Club were stolen from a property in Broad Street, Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A golf bag and a set of clubs have been stolen from a home in Suffolk, along with outdoor kit and a gold club membership.

The Motocaddy bag was stolen from a home in Eye along with a set of clubs, outdoor clothing and a membership disc for Diss Golf Club. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThe Motocaddy bag was stolen from a home in Eye along with a set of clubs, outdoor clothing and a membership disc for Diss Golf Club. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The burglary happened at some point between Tuesday May 26 at 11.30pm and Wednesday May 27 at 5.30am at a property in Broad Street, Eye.

The suspect/s entered the premises through an insecure door at the rear of the property and stole a Motocaddy golf bag and a set of Wilson golf clubs.

The bag also had a Regatta waterproof jacket, a pair of black Regatta trousers and a membership disc for Diss Golf Club.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the burglary and advise people to secure their homes by locking doors, keeping windows secure and to always leave the house looking occupied.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/28925/20.

