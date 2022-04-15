Open-air service marks Good Friday at resort

Gallery

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open-air service. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 200 Christians from churches across Felixstowe gathered together in the town centre for an open-air service to mark Good Friday.

Members of the joint churches worship band lead worship at the open-air Good Friday service at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event - organised by the Churches Together in Felixstowe movement - was returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A walk of witness bearing a cross arrived at The Triangle at the start of the service - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A walk of witness carrying a cross from St Mary's Church in Walton joined at the start of the service at The Triangle in Hamilton Road.

Musicians from churches across Felixstowe led worship at the Good Friday open-air service on the Triangle - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Blessed with warm Easter sunshine, the service focussed on events leading up to and the death of Jesus Christ with a series of readings from Mark's gospel relating the events of the first Good Friday and from Isaiah, written hundreds of years earlier prophesying what would take place. Prayers were also said for the situation in Ukraine.

Abigail, Bethan and Mia Reed at the Good Friday open air service in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The service was led by Mick Warner and the speaker was Rev Paul Clarke, rector of the benefice of Walton and Trimley and also rural dean of the Colneys Deanery.

Christina Johnston singing with the joint churches worship band at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open-air service - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Worship was led by Andrew Rayner and a worship band comprising singers and musicians drawn from churches across the resort.

Beautiful Easter sunshine blessed the Good Friday open-air service at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



