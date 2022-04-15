Gallery
Open-air service marks Good Friday at resort
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Nearly 200 Christians from churches across Felixstowe gathered together in the town centre for an open-air service to mark Good Friday.
The event - organised by the Churches Together in Felixstowe movement - was returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
A walk of witness carrying a cross from St Mary's Church in Walton joined at the start of the service at The Triangle in Hamilton Road.
Blessed with warm Easter sunshine, the service focussed on events leading up to and the death of Jesus Christ with a series of readings from Mark's gospel relating the events of the first Good Friday and from Isaiah, written hundreds of years earlier prophesying what would take place. Prayers were also said for the situation in Ukraine.
The service was led by Mick Warner and the speaker was Rev Paul Clarke, rector of the benefice of Walton and Trimley and also rural dean of the Colneys Deanery.
Worship was led by Andrew Rayner and a worship band comprising singers and musicians drawn from churches across the resort.