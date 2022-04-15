News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Open-air service marks Good Friday at resort

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:36 PM April 15, 2022
Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service. Picture: Sarah

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open-air service. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 200 Christians from churches across Felixstowe gathered together in the town centre for an open-air service to mark Good Friday.

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service.

Members of the joint churches worship band lead worship at the open-air Good Friday service at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event - organised by the Churches Together in Felixstowe movement - was returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service. Picture: Sarah

A walk of witness bearing a cross arrived at The Triangle at the start of the service - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A walk of witness carrying a cross from St Mary's Church in Walton joined at the start of the service at The Triangle in Hamilton Road. 

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service. Picture: Sarah

Musicians from churches across Felixstowe led worship at the Good Friday open-air service on the Triangle - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Blessed with warm Easter sunshine, the service focussed on events leading up to and the death of Jesus Christ with a series of readings from Mark's gospel relating the events of the first Good Friday and from Isaiah, written hundreds of years earlier prophesying what would take place. Prayers were also said for the situation in Ukraine.

Abigail, Bethan and Mia Reed at the Good Friday open air service in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Abigail, Bethan and Mia Reed at the Good Friday open air service in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The service was led by Mick Warner and the speaker was Rev Paul Clarke, rector of the benefice of Walton and Trimley and also rural dean of the Colneys Deanery.

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service. Picture: Sarah

Christina Johnston singing with the joint churches worship band at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open-air service - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Worship was led by Andrew Rayner and a worship band comprising singers and musicians drawn  from churches across the resort.

Crowds gathered at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open air service. Picture: Sarah

Beautiful Easter sunshine blessed the Good Friday open-air service at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Easter
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Updated

Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

Pubs

Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle hit the railway bridge in Needham Market

Suffolk Live News

Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon