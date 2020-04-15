Video

Good neighbours - Spotlighting more community heroes helping during the lockdown

Millie Corke and fiance Nathan Smith with some of the items handed out around Framlingham to vulnerable people being supported by Hour Community and The Worry Tree Cafe Picture: ANNE CORKE Anne Corke

Today we are paying tribute to more of the community heroes around the area who are helping isolated people, inspiring others and providing frontline care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the items which were delivered to isolated people around Framlingham Picture: MILLIE CORKE Some of the items which were delivered to isolated people around Framlingham Picture: MILLIE CORKE

Millie Corke got in touch about a project to reach out to isolated people in Framlingham over Easter.

She said: “Easter packages were delivered in Framlingham and the surrounding villages on Sunday. These were given to those that local charity Hour Community and The Worry Tree Cafe have been supporting through our Boredom Boxes project and Call Buddy system. All recipients are vulnerable, at risk people for whom isolation has been going since the beginning of this crisis.

“The packages included Easter eggs kindly donated by Kingfishers’s at Cretingham and Framlingham Taxis, a wooden Easter Tree decoration donated by The Worry Tree Cafe, which can be coloured, a mini pamper set including a sewing kit which has been donated by The Crown Hotel, and some hen’s eggs and activities to keep them busy.”

Dancing in the street - and making free deliveries

Dancing in the street in Warwick Avenue, Woodbridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE AND ANNIE GOOCH Dancing in the street in Warwick Avenue, Woodbridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE AND ANNIE GOOCH

In Warwick Avenue in Woodbridge, residents have been keeping up their spirits by dancing in the street for their daily exercise, while keeping a safe distance.

Charlotte Gooch said: “We talked about it on a Thursday Clap for Carers, between myself and a neighbour, and decided we would do it. It went out on Facebook to the friends and 11am the next morning we were out in the street.

“We are generally on the path outside our own houses or physically in the road (maintaining the 2m social distancing). We live in a no-through road, so nice and safe.

“It brightens our days. We have dancers from a three-year-old to a lady in her 80s.”

Christmas lights have been put up in Warwick Avenue, Woodbridge, as a tribute to the NHS. Picture: GREGORY GOOCH Christmas lights have been put up in Warwick Avenue, Woodbridge, as a tribute to the NHS. Picture: GREGORY GOOCH

Her husband, Gregory Gooch, added: “We’ve put our Christmas lights up to act as ‘a sign of hope’ lights and in support of our key workers.”

In the same road, Zoe Brand paid tribute to the local shop as her community heroes. She said: “I nominate Warwick Convenience store, as they have been outstanding in the community during the pandemic.

“They have looked after their customers and staff throughout and offered free deliveries around the area. They are ensuring we are all safe and well and have sourced out all “essential items” we have all been needing. They have worked very hard over the last few weeks and deserve a big thanks. The shop is owned by Yogi and Prity Patel.”

‘Amazing group of staff at care home’

Carers are very much in the coronavirus front line, and Miss Rushbrooke contacted us to say: “I would just like to say the wonderful staff at Sherrington House care home in Ipswich.

“They are an amazing group of workers, right in the front line. Not just the carers, but the engagement staff, cleaners, cooks, laundry and everyone else.

“Also the residents - after weeks of isolation and lockdown and missing their families, they are all doing so well.”

Good neighbours in village

Verity Cousins said: “I would like to thank Dave Moore for our Rendlesham Good Neighbour Scheme.

“He has helped hundreds of people in and around Rendlesham, and he has been the village hero in helping and delivering around the village.” The scheme arranges shopping for food and essentials for anyone who needs it, for instance those who are self-isolating, and also helps with other needs such as dog walking. It says in its leaflet: “You do not have to be old, ill or disabled to use the service. Anyone who is unable to get what they need is welcome.” The number to call if you need help is 07486 551004.

Bus Shelter helping homeless people

In Ipswich, Facebook users have been paying tribute to The Bus Shelter community interest company, with works with rough sleepers. Gareth Brenland said: “The Bus Shelter Ipswich CIC has sorted and delivered nearly 200 food parcels in the last three weeks

And Sarah Woolven commented: “The Bus Shelter helps out with food parcels, and helps homeless people in Ipswich and surrounding areas every day, so it deserves some recognition.”

Do you know any individuals or groups who are going above and beyond to help others? Send details, including their names and a photo if possible, to newsroom@archant.co.uk