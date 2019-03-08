Suffolk primary gets 'Good' rating from inspectors

Barningham primary school in Suffolk is celebrating after receiving a 'Good' rating from Ofsted.

Barningham Church of England Voluntary Controlled (CEVC) Primary School received the assessment following an inspection by Ofsted on June 4 and 5.

As part of the overall 'Good' award the school was rated 'Oustanding' in two areas - for the way it oversaw personal development, behaviour and welfare of the pupils, and for early years provision.

The report by lead inspector Lesley Daniel praised the "high ambition" of head Frances Parr and her team for pupils.

It said: "Together, they ensure that pupils make good progress both academically and in their personal growth.

"Leaders and governors have an accurate understanding of where the school's strengths lie and where improvements still need to be made."

Pupils' behaviour and attitude to learning was also praised.

Attainment in reading, writing and mathematics at key stage 1 and in the Year 1 phonics check was consistently in line with or above the national average for three years.

The report stated that pupils at the school enjoyed "a rich curriculum" that introduced them to languages, history and geography, the arts and science, as well as English and mathematics.

The quality of teaching, learning and assessment was also praised: "It continues to improve because leaders provide staff with support and challenge them.

"Pupils enjoy school and overall attendance is improving towards the national average."

The report found there was "a small proportion" of pupils who struggled to attend school on a regular basis, and some did not make as much progress in maths during Key Stage 2 as they did in reading and writing.

But the report added: "Leaders have revised the way that mathematics is taught, and progress is starting to improve."

Ms Parr said: "The governors and I would like to thank everybody for their support and hard work.

"The behaviour and attitude of the children was, and is, amazing, and we are thrilled that this has been recognised. We are all looking forward to the next phase for the school."

The school has 95 pupils and 13 teachers and teaching assistants.