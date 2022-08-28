News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ten-year-old expected to 'move audience to tears' in war-time play

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM August 28, 2022
Nathan Hawes with Sammy the Dog

A Woodbridge boy will be stepping into the limelight to take on “one of the most challenging roles in children’s theatre”. 

Nathan Hawes, a pupil at Kyson Primary School, has been cast as William Beech in David Wood’s stage adaptation of Michelle Magorian’s highly-emotional wartime-based novel, ‘Goodnight Mister Tom’. 

Nathan Hawes, 10, who plays William Beech

The production, staged by the Woodbridge Company of Four, tells the unforgettable story of one poor, neglected boy who is evacuated to the countryside at the start of the Second World War. 

Ten-year-old Nathan said: “It’s very exciting to be a lead part in such a brilliant play and I am really enjoying working with the older and more experienced actors – particularly Mick Richardson, who plays Mister Tom.” 

Nathan Hawes, 10, who plays William Beech with co-star Mick Richardson, who plays Mister Tom

Nathan’s mum Stacie Moss said she was extremely proud of him for being brave enough to audition. 

She said: “He seems so at home on stage and yet he was really slow at learning to speak and used to cling onto my leg as a toddler. I never would have expected him to turn into this confident little boy but from the age of five he started to come out of his shell and now there’s no stopping him.” 

Nathan is still new to drama, having joined The Theatre Emporium School of Performing Arts only last year.  

His family loves the theatre, and his stepfather Paul Moss will be joining Nathan on stage playing Mr Hartridge, along with his stepsister, Georgia Moss, 15, as Miss Miller. 

Nathan Hawes and step sister Georgia Moss, 15

The director of the show, Oliver Fosker, whose wife Vicky Fosker is the production producer, said: “There was something very special about Nathan as soon as he turned up for the first audition.  

“He is incredibly young and so he looks as vulnerable as you would expect this character to be. But Nathan is also very confident, so he has been able to follow directions and I expect his demeanour and talent to move the audience to tears. 

Nathan Hawes, 10, who plays William Beech with co-star Mick Richardson, who plays Mister Tom and Sammy the Dog

“It’s a wonderful play but a very sad and to be honest, it’s probably one of the most challenging roles for a child in theatre.” 

‘Goodnight Mister Tom’ will be performed at Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge from October 20 to 22. 

Tickets can be booked online or at 01394 382174. 

