Power tools and bicycle stolen as thieves raid outbuilding

A mountain bicycle was taken in the raid Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

People in an east Suffolk village are being urged to be vigilant after thieves raided an outbuilding at a home in Darsham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The outbuilding was broken into overnight Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The outbuilding was broken into overnight Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fishing equipment, a mountain bicycle and power tools were among items stolen during the break-in, which happened at some point between 7pm on Thursday, October 15 and 7.30am on Friday, October 16 in The Street area of the village, Suffolk police said.

You may also want to watch:

During the night, an unknown number of thieves smashed a window of an outbuilding and got inside.

Fishing equipment, a Santa Cruz Butcher mountain bicycle, a Canon camera, a Stihl chain saw, a Stihl hedge trimmer and a Stihl lawn trimmer were among the goods taken in the raid.

Fishing equipment was stolen in the raid in Darsham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Fishing equipment was stolen in the raid in Darsham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/60165/20.