PUBLISHED: 13:57 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 March 2020

A crocodile by the River Gipping

A crocodile by the River Gipping

Philip Warren

Life-sized lions, crocodiles and sharks having been turning up for breakfast at homes across Suffolk during the coronavirus lockdown.

A Google 3D tiger by the riverA Google 3D tiger by the river

Have you seen pictures on social media with what look like real animals in them?

Whether it’s a penguin in the hallway, a horse at the kitchen table, or a tiger in the garden, did you wonder just how they got there?

A penguin on the river bankA penguin on the river bank

Last year Google launched new features, including the ability to view augmented reality (AR) animals in Google Search.

You may also want to watch:

And anyone can do it – as long as you have an operating system of Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11.0 or later on your phone or tablet, that is.

Simply go into Google Search, search for an animal and, if it’s one of the ones available to view in AR, there will be a box saying, for example, ‘meet a life-sized penguin up close’.

Then click ‘view in 3D’ and you will be able to view the 3d computer graphic animal in your room – offering hours of fun while on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

We’d love to see your photo of AR animals in your home, garden or on your daily walk. Email us.

