Revealed – Google tracking shows Suffolk’s movements since pubs reopened

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 August 2020

Google tracking data shows that people in Suffolk are using public transport more than those in the rest of the country. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Suffolk appear to be more willing to visit pubs, restaurants and use public transport than the UK average, Google tracking data reveals.

Google has been using location data gathered from people’s phones to help public health bosses determine how closely the country has been sticking to the lockdown rules.

The company’s latest report includes data up to July 25 and shows the changes in time spent at various locations in Suffolk – compared to the rest of the UK – with an upwards trend in movement since the reopening of bars, pubs and restaurants on July 4.

According to the data, people in Suffolk are significantly more willing to go on public transport, with trips down just 21% on July 25 compared to the UK’s decrease of 37%.

Suffolk has fewer railway stations and its transport hubs are on a smaller scale than some metropolitan areas – which could account for visits falling by less than the national average.

Face coverings were made mandatory on public transport from June 15, but they were not made essential in shops until July 24.

Therefore, these figures will not yet indicate whether the rules regarding face masks in shops has had any impact on footfall.

Meanwhile, visits to supermarkets and pharamacies have slowly been increasing after visits had plummeted by 90% in Suffolk and 89% across the UK over the Easter weekend.

Visits were down just 12% on the average in Suffolk on Saturday, July 25 – showing people are beginning to feel more comfortable about visiting supermarkets.

People in Suffolk are also continuing to visit parks more often than before the lockdown measures were introduced.

Movements around workplaces have fluctuated in recent weeks in both Suffolk and the UK – potentially showing that workers are beginning to return on a temporary basis.

Topic Tags:

