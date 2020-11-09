Man recklessly endangered driver’s life by damaging brake cable on van

A Suffolk man who has been convicted of recklessly endangering a man’s life by damaging a brake cable on his van is facing a prison sentence.

Adjourning sentence on Gordon Tonnar, Judge Emma Peters said: “There is no doubt in my mind I will be sentencing you to a term of imprisonment.

“The only question is how long and what type of sentence it will be.”

Tonnar, 53, of Manor Road, Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds, had pleaded not guilty to damaging a brake cable of a Ford Transit van belonging to John Tarpley in September last year.

However, he was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court by a 10-1 majority verdict on Monday (November 9).

He had also denied witness intimidation and was unanimously found guilty by the jury.

Tonnar had also denied damaging a brake cable with intent to endanger Mr Tarpley’s life and was found not guilty.

Judge Peters asked the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on the issue of dangerousness and adjourned sentence on Tonnar until January.

She remanded Tonnar in custody.