Concern for missing man, 85

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:23 AM August 10, 2021   
Gordon Dark missing from home on Finborough Road

Gordon Dark was last seen 14 days ago by his family - Credit: Suffolk police

An 85-year-old man from Stowmarket has been reported missing after he was last seen 14 days ago by his family.  

Police are appealing for help to trace Gordan Dark, who was last seen 14 days ago, but spoken to on the phone on Sunday, August 8. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Gordon is reported as being a white male, 6 foot tall, of slim build, with thinning grey hair and a moustache."

If anyone has seen Mr Dark or has any information as to where he may be please contact Suffolk police on 101. 

