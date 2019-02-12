Sunshine and Showers

Murder victim found with defence wounds, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:27 28 February 2019

Colchester murder victim Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

A Colchester coin collector stabbed to death in his home had injuries to his hand and arm which suggested he had tried to defend himself during the fatal attack, a court has heard.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard that 52-year-old Gordon McGhee, who lived in a ground floor flat in Forest Road, Colchester, suffered seven stab wounds to his head and neck and a further seven to his trunk.

One of the stab wounds caused his right lung to partially collapse and Mr McGhee died from bleeding due to multiple stab wounds.

A pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr McGhee also found he had injuries to his left hand and forearm, which had been sustained while he was attempting to defend himself from attack and trying to grab the knife.

The court head the pathologist said “at least moderate force” had been used to inflict the stab wounds.

Bostock, 32, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, denies murdering Mr McGhee and attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered in the early hours of August 22 last year.

It has been alleged that Bostock, who was also a coin collector, murdered Mr McGhee after McGhee disturbed him during a burglary at his flat.

It is alleged that after stabbing Mr McGhee 14 times Bostock tried to cause a gas explosion by turning on the gas oven and setting light to a cloth to destroy evidence.

“He wanted to destroy his body and all traces of what he’d done,” said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

The court heard that McGhee was a collector of rare and valuable coins, including special edition 50p pieces which bore images of Beatrix Potter characters.

It has been alleged that following the discovery of Mr McGhee’s body, forensic scientists found links between Bostock and the murder scene.

These included Mr McGhee’s blood being found on the pedal of a bike belonging to Bostock, and Bostock’s DNA being found with Mr McGhee’s blood in a mixed profile on a burnt and bloodstained cloth in the hallway of Mr McGhee’s flat.

The trial continues.

