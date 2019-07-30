Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Gordon Ramsay has been spotted at a popular cafe in Suffolk - which closed for two days in aid of the 'private event'.

The multi-Michelin starred chef, known for his foul-mouthed shows Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, visited a cafe in west Suffolk last week.

The cafe shared a photo on both its Facebook and Instagram pages capturing the famous British chef who posed with smiling staff behind the counter.

Located in Fornham St Martin, the cafe opened its doors in December 2018 - and has since become a firm favourite with people in the area.

The cafe was unable to provide any further information on the reason for the chef's visit, which is believed to have taken place on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30.

It was recently announced that the fiery chef, who has become one of the most famous faces in British food, has landed his first ever pime-time BBC show - which will follow his search for the next big thing in the culinary world.

The cookery contest will be his first solo project on the BBC, despite his huge success with rivals ITV and Channel 4.

The series, which looks to be named 'Step Up To The Plate', is calling for the UK's next food superstar, but very few details have been announced as it is still in its pilot stage.

Ramsay has recently entertained fans in his collaboration with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieux - as the group spent three weeks travelling through Italy, France and Scotland - visiting each of their home turfs and taking on a number of cooking challenges.

Ramsay's press team were approached for comment about his recent visit to Suffolk.