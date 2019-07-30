E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 06 August 2019

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Gordon Ramsay has been spotted at a popular cafe in Suffolk - which closed for two days in aid of the 'private event'.

View this post on Instagram

That was fun!

A post shared by F O L K C A F É (@folk.cafe) on

The multi-Michelin starred chef, known for his foul-mouthed shows Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, visited a cafe in west Suffolk last week.

The cafe shared a photo on both its Facebook and Instagram pages capturing the famous British chef who posed with smiling staff behind the counter.

Located in Fornham St Martin, the cafe opened its doors in December 2018 - and has since become a firm favourite with people in the area.

The cafe was unable to provide any further information on the reason for the chef's visit, which is believed to have taken place on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30.

It was recently announced that the fiery chef, who has become one of the most famous faces in British food, has landed his first ever pime-time BBC show - which will follow his search for the next big thing in the culinary world.

The cookery contest will be his first solo project on the BBC, despite his huge success with rivals ITV and Channel 4.

The series, which looks to be named 'Step Up To The Plate', is calling for the UK's next food superstar, but very few details have been announced as it is still in its pilot stage.

Ramsay has recently entertained fans in his collaboration with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieux - as the group spent three weeks travelling through Italy, France and Scotland - visiting each of their home turfs and taking on a number of cooking challenges.

Ramsay's press team were approached for comment about his recent visit to Suffolk.

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town are playing by different financial rules in League One - a guide to SCMP

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town are playing by different financial rules in League One - a guide to SCMP

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towls and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Greater Anglia confirms extra trains for Ipswich concerts by Ed Sheeran

Greater Anglia will be running extra main-line trains after the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Review: The Boys, Amazon Prime: “Sublime satire that flips the superhero genre on its head”

The Boys (C) Amazon Prime

Close-up action thrilled spectators as riverside town hosted cycle races

Cyclists competed in a tough race around the town of Woodbridge in May 1984 Picture: JOHN KERR

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists