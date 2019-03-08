Check out these drool-worthy gourmet doughnuts

Pink Panther doughnuts Picture: Battered Archant

Brother and sister team are celebrating a year in business this National Doughnut Week.

Jaffa flavoured doughnuts Picture: Battered Jaffa flavoured doughnuts Picture: Battered

National Doughnut Week starts tomorrow. And if you're looking for a gourmet option, all you need to do is head for Bury St Edmunds or Ipswich market, where the brother and sister team behind Battered will have loads of freshly-made doughy goodness ready.

Aaron and Esther make all their premium doughnuts by hand, and although they started out just a year ago, they've already got a strong local following in Bury, Ipswich and in Cambridge, where they sell their wares three times a week.

"We are entirely self-taught," says Esther, "and we run our small bakery from home near Haverhill. You can be sure that every recipe we come out with is filled with love, care and attention. We don't put anything out that doesn't taste amazing and this, along with our careful selection of high-quality ingredients, is what we are most proud of. We source locally wherever possible and in particular, get all our chocolate from Hadleigh Maid."

Esther says they started the business because they have a passion for cooking - especially doughnuts because they're "so versatile and fun".

Chocolate Flake doughnuts Picture: Battered Chocolate Flake doughnuts Picture: Battered

"You can literally put anything on a doughnut. If you can think about it we have probably done it!"

Flavours have included Neapolitan, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Biscoff and Millionaire's, and to celebrate Easter recently the duo created a full range of vegan-friendly specials, even moulding their own Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and crème eggs.

"For weddings we've produced truly beautiful tiered doughnut cake structures that are as impressive as a traditional cake in their own right. And we're able to provide an entirely bespoke service."

Some of the special doughnuts Battered made for Easter Picture: Battered Some of the special doughnuts Battered made for Easter Picture: Battered

As well as markets, Battered doughnuts are available at Murray Edwards College café in Cambridge, and soon at Allison's Eatery in Bury, where a range of vegan treats will be on offer.