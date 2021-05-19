Carrier bag charge to increase to 10p from Friday

Published: 4:43 PM May 19, 2021

The price of a single-use plastic bag is increasing to 10p - Credit: PA

All businesses in Suffolk and Essex must charge customers 10p for a single-use plastic bag from Friday.

The change comes as the government looks to continue cutting down on plastic bag sales – which have reduced by 95% since a 5p charge was introduced in supermarkets in 2015.

From May 21, all businesses will have to charge customers 10p per bag, which is hoped will see the use of the bags decrease by 70% to 80% in small and medium retailers.

The supermarket measures have been a huge success, with the average person in England now buying four single-use carrier bags a year, compared to 140 in 2014.

Support among the public is also high, with a survey finding 69% of the public were either ‘strongly’ or ‘slightly’ in favour of the charge.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses.

“I urge retailers of all sizes to make sure they are ready for the changes, as we work together to build back greener and strengthen our world-leading action to combat the scourge of plastic waste.”