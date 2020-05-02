E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex nears 4000

PUBLISHED: 18:32 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 02 May 2020

Over 3600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk and Essex. Pictured is Bury St Edmunds town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 3600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk and Essex. Pictured is Bury St Edmunds town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Government stats show that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex is getting close to 4000.

Data released by the Government on Saturday afternoon showed that in Suffolk, there are now 1076 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while over the border in Essex there are 2615 cases.

Nationally, 1,129,907 tests have been carried out, of which 105,937 were carried out on Friday alone.

Of these 182,260 tests have now come back positive; an increase of 4806 since Friday.

In total, 28,131 have died in the UK, the figures cover all settings including hospitals and other care facilities.

The figures showed an increase of 621 deaths from Friday.

Of these, nine were reported at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

READ MORE: Nine new coronavirus related deaths reported at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed after attacking teenager with hammer over Instagram post

Lee Sexton has been jailed after hitting a man with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex nears 4000

Over 3600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk and Essex. Pictured is Bury St Edmunds town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We could lose everything’: Forgotten medical practices soldier on for patients

Because of the size of the building and the business rates paid by Bodyworks, the company does not qualify for any business rate relief or the newly announced Retail Discount or government grants Picture: KATRINA WADE

Firefighters called to electrical fire inside shower

Firefighters were called to Withersfield Road in Haverhill after a fire broke out in a shower Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The ghost of Thorington Hall who is scared of the living

Weird Suffolk : Thorington Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24