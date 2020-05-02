Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex nears 4000

Government stats show that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex is getting close to 4000.

Data released by the Government on Saturday afternoon showed that in Suffolk, there are now 1076 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while over the border in Essex there are 2615 cases.

Nationally, 1,129,907 tests have been carried out, of which 105,937 were carried out on Friday alone.

Of these 182,260 tests have now come back positive; an increase of 4806 since Friday.

In total, 28,131 have died in the UK, the figures cover all settings including hospitals and other care facilities.

The figures showed an increase of 621 deaths from Friday.

Of these, nine were reported at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

