Government urges people not to flout lockdown rules during warm weather

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 April 2020

The government has urged people to consider the lives of their family and friends before flouting lockdown rules during the forecasted warm weather.

Most of East Anglia is set to see a bright and warm day, prompting fears from the government that some may choose to go against the lockdown rules which restrict outdoor movement.

In Suffolk, temperatures are set to be among the highest recorded this year.

Forecaster Adam Dury at Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “Saturday was a nice day and Sunday is going to be even warmer.

The government has warned the coronavirus lockdown measures will continue for longer if people continue to ignore them Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe government has warned the coronavirus lockdown measures will continue for longer if people continue to ignore them Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It is going to be hotter in the western parts of the county, with temperatures likely to reach up to around 18C.

“The eastern and coastal areas will not be as warm, perhaps around 13C to 14C but nevertheless it will be a sunny day without a cloud in the sky.”

Those who flout the rules face a £60 fine, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Suffolk police is yet to confirm it has given out any fines, but has stressed its officers will take action where necessary.

In Essex, LED traffic information signs are instead displaying the message “Don’t visit coast or countryside. Stay at home.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said people should consider the pressure their trips could put on the NHS.

Mr Gove said: “When we look at the death rate, the number of increasing fatalities, when we consider the pressure on our NHS, everyone has to ask themselves the question: ‘What am I doing to relieve pressure on the NHS, how am I helping in this shared national effort?’.

“I know that lockdown is challenging, I know it’s very difficult, particularly for families with children.

“But people must at every stage respect these guidelines because that is the only way of making sure we restrict the spread of the disease.”

Professor Steve Powis, national medical director of NHS England, added: “It’s the lives and the health of all of us, our friends, our relatives, your friends, your relatives, that depend upon us following these instructions.

“This is the time we need to make sure we stick to that guidance and don’t deviate from it.”

