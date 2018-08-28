Government signs off council grants as Suffolk prepares to send out bills

Suffolk County Council is debating its budget next week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Councils have been formally told that they will be getting the government support they were promised in Decemer after MPs approved the deal in the House of Commons.

The news that the money would be coming to authorities was confirmed on the day that the powerful Public Accounts Committee of the House of Commons accused ministers of being “in denial” about the financial pressures facing local councils across the country.

The government settlement is the basis of the budget that has been planned by Suffolk County Council and is expected to be adopted by the Conservative-dominated authority at its meeting next week.

District and borough councils, which actually send out council tax demands, are due to fix the final bills that households will receive by the end of the month. Most Suffolk households are facing an increase of about 4.7% in their council tax bills.