Government signs off council grants as Suffolk prepares to send out bills

PUBLISHED: 15:31 05 February 2019

Suffolk County Council is debating its budget next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Councils have been formally told that they will be getting the government support they were promised in Decemer after MPs approved the deal in the House of Commons.

The news that the money would be coming to authorities was confirmed on the day that the powerful Public Accounts Committee of the House of Commons accused ministers of being “in denial” about the financial pressures facing local councils across the country.

The government settlement is the basis of the budget that has been planned by Suffolk County Council and is expected to be adopted by the Conservative-dominated authority at its meeting next week.

District and borough councils, which actually send out council tax demands, are due to fix the final bills that households will receive by the end of the month. Most Suffolk households are facing an increase of about 4.7% in their council tax bills.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

