Suffolk’s arts industry set to benefit from major government boost
PUBLISHED: 10:20 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 06 July 2020
Archant
Theatres, cinemas, venues and heritage sites across Suffolk are set to benefit from a £1.57bn emergency government funding package.
The government unveiled the package on Sunday, July 5, and labelled it the “biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture”.
The £1.15bn support pot for cultural organisations in England will be made up of £270m of loans and £880m of grants.
It also includes money for the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland (£33m), Scotland (£97m) and Wales (£59m), the Government said.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had come under increasing pressure to step in and support the industry, with more than 1,500 artists and acts having signed a letter to him calling for a roadmap to recovery.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK’s cultural industry is the beating heart of this country.
Locally, theatres and venues across the region had called for a similar scheme to be implemented, with Eastern Angles co-founder Ivan Cutting calling for more support, while Brendan Keaney, artistic director of DanceEast, labelled the earlier Government roadmap as “shockingly empty”.
Reacting to the news via Twitter, Ipswich-based Gecko Theatre said: “This is quite amazing news, we’ll wait to analyse the detail, but we are optimistic that this will help secure the future of those in the creative industries.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.